Reflection on the Fourth

The times we are all living in are uneasy, to say the least. I commend the Register for informing the broader public about the continuing peaceful protests here in Napa. However, many local and national news organizations seem to have largely chosen to pass on covering the protests (except on occasion when things are no longer peaceful).
As a community, I’ve noticed that we tend to want to imagine our home as a quaint little valley, one that doesn’t have any real “racial issues.” Putting aside the validity of that idea, I think it’s fair to say that the general public -- including Napa -- doesn’t thoroughly understand the extent of the “racial issues” in this country; and I don’t either.
What I do know is that you have zero chance of understanding something if you can’t at least acknowledge your own ignorance. So in the last few weeks (since I watched a certain U.S. citizen murdered, slowly, and in cold blood, by an officer of the law) I have endeavored to reckon with my own ignorance. I encourage you to join me; to learn about the myriad ways Black people have been systemically oppressed throughout the history of this “great” nation. To better understand why, time and again, our nation reaps a harvest of unrest and smoldering rage. But that full history is not exactly what I want to write about here.
As July 4th arrives, our nation is also endeavoring to once again to count everyone living in the United States and its five territories. I had an observation related to both the holiday and the census. It is something that I think is worthy of your consideration; something that reaches towards the roots of our nation.
Recently the U.S. Census Bureau put out a “Fun Facts: Fourth of July” teaching guide. One thing that struck me was a section titled “A New Free Nation,” where the U.S. population in 1776 is compared to its current population. Some of the earliest estimates of the U.S. population are summarized by a document, published in 1949 by the then Bureau of the Census, titled “Historical Statistics of the United States: 1789–1945.” It's this document that the 'teaching guide' relies on to extrapolate the population in 1776.
What struck me wasn't the numbers themselves — 2.5 million and 328 million respectively — but rather what I didn't know about that 2.5 million figure. I wanted to know a little more.
Browsing through that “Historical Statistics” document I learned that the first official census took place in 1790. In that year, the total count of peoples living on the continental United States was roughly 3.9 million. And nearly 700,000 of those enumerated fell under the category “Negro: Slave.” Officially, close to 18% of the population of this “New Free Nation” were enslaved.
This nation's founding principle, that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” was not practiced at its inception.
And we have moved, only in small, grueling steps, toward putting this venerated principle into practice. This nation has accomplished some great things in its history; but it cannot become a truly great nation unless we first acknowledge that it has yet to ever live up its founding principle.
Joshua Murillo
Napa
