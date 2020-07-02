Reflection on the Fourth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The times we are all living in are uneasy, to say the least. I commend the Register for informing the broader public about the continuing peaceful protests here in Napa. However, many local and national news organizations seem to have largely chosen to pass on covering the protests (except on occasion when things are no longer peaceful).

As a community, I’ve noticed that we tend to want to imagine our home as a quaint little valley, one that doesn’t have any real “racial issues.” Putting aside the validity of that idea, I think it’s fair to say that the general public -- including Napa -- doesn’t thoroughly understand the extent of the “racial issues” in this country; and I don’t either.

What I do know is that you have zero chance of understanding something if you can’t at least acknowledge your own ignorance. So in the last few weeks (since I watched a certain U.S. citizen murdered, slowly, and in cold blood, by an officer of the law) I have endeavored to reckon with my own ignorance. I encourage you to join me; to learn about the myriad ways Black people have been systemically oppressed throughout the history of this “great” nation. To better understand why, time and again, our nation reaps a harvest of unrest and smoldering rage. But that full history is not exactly what I want to write about here.