We have been going through rough times with our elders. My husband called out to me to come and see the eclipsed moon, which I had forgotten about.
We stood together and watched until he got cold. I stayed out.
Some friends told me recently about a woman who has passed away, whom I had not heard of. She was in her 80s and stated that with, and in spite of, all of the trials and tribulations in the world, she took her old self outside and sang.
Wrapped in a blanket, I watched the last of the eclipse and the movement of the clouds, which never covered the moon.
And, quietly, I sang. "Take a Stick of Bamboo," which I learned in this part of my life, and "Puff the Magic Dragon," which I grew up with.
Somehow, of all the songs I know, these two fit this occasion.
Always remember to love the people in your life, and remember, also, to get out and about with nature. For these are the soul.
Mary Richardson
Napa