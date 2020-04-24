Reform the dairy industry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The editorial I am choosing to write about is the treatment of animals particularly cows in the dairy industry. I am writing about this because my parents stopped buying us regular milk five years ago and I wanted to understand a bit more about why they chose to do that.

What I found was that some cows are being raised in dairy farms and are not being properly cared for. I believe that if people have the facts, they will make more informed buying decisions.

In order for a cow to produce milk, they must give birth to a calf. Cows become impregnated around 2.5 times in their life. Cows will show a strong response if their calf is separated at an older age, four days after birth, compared to separation at 6 hours or up to one day after birth. The longer calves stay with their mom, the stronger the cow-calf bond and the greater the response at separation.

The stress of separating mother and baby may also be associated with changes in the immune system that affect calf health and susceptibility to disease.

The ASPCA says that some factory farms also put animals in small confined spaces; they are kept in cages, in overcrowded conditions, with poor air quality, in which illnesses and injuries are frequent. These stressful unsanitary conditions are made worse by rough and abusive handling by workers.