Reframe the debate over kneeling and the flag

For many Americans, kneeling during the national anthem is not even about the flag, as J.J. Watt recently said. In America it has always been possible to disagree about the president agreeably, so many wonder, “why are some people so upset about those who kneel during the national anthem?” We sing “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” but everyone is still not “free” because not everyone is “brave” enough to stand up to racism. They kneel because they mourn these two deficiencies, not to dishonor our military.

Is it even possible to betray our service men and women by pursuing the very ideals for which they suffered and even died to protect? Do I betray my grandfathers by earnestly seeking equality for all Americans? No, I honor their service.

We need to stop taking offense, listen to one another, and start saying different things:

I am so sorry that you lost your son in the service, I understand that the national anthem means something to you that it couldn’t possibly mean to me based on my life experience. Please, please believe me when I say that for me, supporting the kneelers does not mean I dishonor your son.

or