Reframe the debate over kneeling and the flag

Both of my grandfathers served in the military, and one graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. Do I betray them if I support those who kneel during the national anthem?
I am a fifth-generation native Californian. I was born in Petaluma, raised in Seattle, and went to college in Utah. I am entirely a product of the West, and I did not grow up seeing racism. But while I was attending law school in Durham, North Carolina, my wife and I were deeply saddened to encounter so many black people surprised to be treated normally by white people. We were shocked to see them assume we would ignore them, and we were infuriated by the many stories shared by my black classmates about being mistreated or misjudged merely for driving while black, walking while black, or even breathing while black.
These were phenomenal human beings by any measurement. If I had been treated that way, I know I would have fought back.
For many Americans, the flag does not primarily represent their own sacrifices in the military, or the military lives lost protecting our ideals. For many Americans, the flag represents the whole melting pot of our country, all of its history and components, of which the military is one important part, but not the only part.
Unfortunately, many Americans have been repeatedly pushed to the bottom of that melting pot and been scalded. Just as a large pot can produce many bowls of delicious soup and still have caked-on muck at the bottom, many of us floating in the middle or at the top of the American melting pot do not fully understand what it has felt like to be burned at the bottom.
For many Americans, kneeling during the national anthem is not even about the flag, as J.J. Watt recently said. In America it has always been possible to disagree about the president agreeably, so many wonder, “why are some people so upset about those who kneel during the national anthem?” We sing “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” but everyone is still not “free” because not everyone is “brave” enough to stand up to racism. They kneel because they mourn these two deficiencies, not to dishonor our military.
Is it even possible to betray our service men and women by pursuing the very ideals for which they suffered and even died to protect? Do I betray my grandfathers by earnestly seeking equality for all Americans? No, I honor their service.
We need to stop taking offense, listen to one another, and start saying different things:
I am so sorry that you lost your son in the service, I understand that the national anthem means something to you that it couldn’t possibly mean to me based on my life experience. Please, please believe me when I say that for me, supporting the kneelers does not mean I dishonor your son.
or
I am so, so sorry that you have been treated horribly for merely being black. That is unacceptable and unfair and I can see how your American experience has not been the same as mine and why there is a need for change. I understand that your kneeling during the national anthem is not intended to disrespect our fallen soldiers.
There are some who oppose the kneelers who are actually racist. But it is my experience, and my profound belief, that the vast majority of Americans who oppose the kneelers have more personal experience and background with the flag/military culture than they do with the racism/mistreatment culture. They aren’t racist themselves; they just don’t have significant or meaningful interactions with the reality of racism, like myself before law school in the south.
There may be some who support the kneelers who wish to see America burn, but it is my experience, and my profound belief, that the vast majority of Americans who support the kneelers earnestly believe that it is possible to support equal treatment for black Americans without in any way dishonoring our veterans or our fallen heroes. For these Americans, those who oppose kneelers seem to be ignoring the injustices suffered by so many black Americans.
Too many of us are reacting emotionally based upon our own cultural experiences. Perhaps both sides can try harder to feel what the other feels, so that both sides may avoid the “either/or” trap.
We can honor our military and demand equality for all, because we are American, and that’s what we do: democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, electricity, telephone, flight, computers, internet, and on and on. We get things done.
America, we’ve got this.
Sean Nobmann
Springville, Utah
