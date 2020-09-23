Regarding allowing students back to school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The benefits of allowing students back to school might be the ability to better grasp what is being learned, something I understand has been a struggle for most students during distance learning. It also allows interaction with peers, and a "routine," one might say.

The problem, however, is that the world is still very much immersed in a pandemic. COVID-19 is very contagious and can be life-threatening. The solution might be to instill the required use of masks into everyday school dress code, but there is no way that could be mass-mandated, considering kids come from lots of different backgrounds and beliefs.

I think it's very dangerous for the children returning, and I'm afraid of how many might end up in hospital beds.

Katie Daniel

Napa