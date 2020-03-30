Register doing a great job on coronavirus coverage.

I’ve been meaning to write this letter for months, complimenting the Register on the improvements you have made to an already great community newspaper.

The online version is solid and easy to use (and the best way to get the Friday night high school football results on Saturday morning), and the new columnists (Dan Dawson, Tony Poer, etc.) are a nice addition to your already stellar group.

What finally tipped me into action, though, is your coverage of the coronavirus epidemic. You have done a great job mixing national syndicated articles with local and regional reporting, giving your readers a solid understanding of the virus, what it means to us and how it affects Napa.

Napa stands together, it always has and, I hope, always will. The flood of 1986 hit a couple of years after my wife and I moved here and opened a small restaurant on Main Street. Downtown was devastated (it was a very different downtown then), and a lot of the business owners were wondering if they could, or should, rebuild and reopen.