Although most people can register to vote online, things are different this year for those without convenient access to a computer or the internet. The Secretary of State’s website indicates that voter registration forms can be obtained at post offices, libraries, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, or the county elections office. It’s not so simple.
A recent survey of Napa County post offices uncovered that only three out of nine have the forms. An inquiry by Mike Thompson’s office found that post offices are not legally required to offer them.
Unfortunately, our libraries are operating with reduced access. I did find that the downtown Napa library has forms and if called upon arrival, will provide curbside service. The local DMV did not have any voter registration forms. The elections office in downtown Napa will provide forms, but you must call them at (707) 253-4321 before arrival. (Note that the office is accessed only from the top floor of the Second Street parking garage.)
So, here is the solution: Call (800) 345-VOTE, (800) 345-8683, to request a voter registration form be mailed to your home. The ballot is available in multiple languages and can be requested through an interpretation program.
Register early. It is important that your voter registration application be filled out completely and be postmarked or hand-delivered to your county elections office by Oct. 19 to receive a mail-in ballot. You may register and vote same day at a Napa County election site from Oct. 20 through Nov. 3.
Here's a tip: Since signature on your registration form must match the one provided on your ballot, take a picture of your registration form signature that you can later reference when signing your ballot. If you are unsure how you signed your previous registration form, you can re-register.
Carolyn Mark
Napa
