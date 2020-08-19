× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although most people can register to vote online, things are different this year for those without convenient access to a computer or the internet. The Secretary of State’s website indicates that voter registration forms can be obtained at post offices, libraries, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, or the county elections office. It’s not so simple.

A recent survey of Napa County post offices uncovered that only three out of nine have the forms. An inquiry by Mike Thompson’s office found that post offices are not legally required to offer them.

Unfortunately, our libraries are operating with reduced access. I did find that the downtown Napa library has forms and if called upon arrival, will provide curbside service. The local DMV did not have any voter registration forms. The elections office in downtown Napa will provide forms, but you must call them at (707) 253-4321 before arrival. (Note that the office is accessed only from the top floor of the Second Street parking garage.)

So, here is the solution: Call (800) 345-VOTE, (800) 345-8683, to request a voter registration form be mailed to your home. The ballot is available in multiple languages and can be requested through an interpretation program.