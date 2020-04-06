Regulatory rollbacks are danger to us all

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was very upset to read the headline "Trump agencies push forward on rollbacks" on March 25. As a result, I made a comment online at regulations.gov and the following is what I wrote.

"Please do not roll back regulations now in place to protect the Alaskan wilderness against the oil and gas drilling projects proposed by ConocoPhilips and on a development plan (to drill) on land surrounding New Mexico's Chaco Cultural Heritage Park.

"Also, although closed to comments, on rollbacks on regulations concerning the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, I am totally opposed to any de-regulation on these endangered species and actually on any dismantling of protections already in place for the health of our country's, land, fish, wildlife, water and the air we breathe. These are fundamental and basic human rights of all our citizens and during this pandemic crisis, to distract us as we fight to survive by putting forward these rollbacks for opportunistic gains, is not only disgraceful it's totally reprehensible."