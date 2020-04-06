Regulatory rollbacks are danger to us all

I was very upset to read the headline "Trump agencies push forward on rollbacks" on March 25. As a result, I made a comment online at regulations.gov and the following is what I wrote.
"Please do not roll back regulations now in place to protect the Alaskan wilderness against the oil and gas drilling projects proposed by ConocoPhilips and on a development plan (to drill) on land surrounding New Mexico's Chaco Cultural Heritage Park.
"Also, although closed to comments, on rollbacks on regulations concerning the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, I am totally opposed to any de-regulation on these endangered species and actually on any dismantling of protections already in place for the health of our country's, land, fish, wildlife, water and the air we breathe. These are fundamental and basic human rights of all our citizens and during this pandemic crisis, to distract us as we fight to survive by putting forward these rollbacks for opportunistic gains, is not only disgraceful it's totally reprehensible."
Thank you, editor, for continuing to give us not only a comprehensive update on the coronavirus but also for keeping us focused and informed of other vital issues, like the above.
Water, trees, birds, fish, wildlife, etc. may not be affected by the virus but we depend on their survival too.
Will Giusti
Napa
