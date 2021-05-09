Rehabilitation of Rutherford Depot will be win-win

Napa County Landmarks (NCL) is heartened to see the renewed community focus on the Rutherford Depot as evidenced by recent items printed in the Napa Valley Register.

The May 4 Op-Ed by Steve Tonella of the Rutherford Dust Society, “Save the Historic Rutherford Depot,” is a particularly refreshing commentary. We wholeheartedly agree with his point of view and look forward to working with the RDS to support rehabilitation of this irreplaceable historical resource in any way we can.

As Tonella noted in his letter, NCL has been issuing warnings of the building’s imminent demise since at least 2010. We have long supported the preservation and ultimate restoration of this endangered historic building.

After years of obstruction by political leaders and outspoken members of the agricultural community, it is encouraging to witness the change in sentiment led by the RDS. The building was an important element of the historic shipping infrastructure for local agricultural products, and it is intimately tied to Napa Valley’s agricultural heritage.