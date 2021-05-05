Reject layoffs at Queen of the Valley

Yet the total mission of the Sisters from the very beginning has always been to care for the "dear neighbor" and to bring a compassionate presence to all they serve.

Their presence in Eureka was felt keenly in 1918 when the flu epidemic was decimating the city and the Sisters would go out two-by-two with a car furnished by the Red Cross. They would go into the homes of entire families stricken by the flu and not only bathe them and give them medication (sadly mostly only mustard plasters) but also clean the house and do the washing.

Now we learn from the Napa Valley Register (April 29) that QVMC has "laid off at least 12 workers since November and is planning to lay off 11 more workers including four cooks, a courier and six emergency room technicians who provide direct patient care including conducting blood tests, taking vital signs and providing wound care."

These workers, also our "dear neighbors," have courageously risked their lives and that of their loved ones in the worst part of the pandemic and now that many have been vaccinated and we are beginning to see some hope in the future, these employees are not included in that happy equation.