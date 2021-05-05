Reject layoffs at Queen of the Valley

Although I've been retired from Queen of the Valley Medical Center for over 20 years, I still consider it the best hospital I've ever worked in throughout my 50 years of active nursing.
From a 3,000-bed hospital, Kings County in Brooklyn to a much smaller Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, I have worked with so many different people and attitudes.
The last 11 years, before I left in 1999, I had a wellness program at QVMC, called Senior Class and relied on not just the physicians for classes but other ancillary departments such as Education, Physical Therapy, Cardiology, etc.
Housekeeping would always be the first department, so that the classrooms were set up properly and if needed, hospital gowns for the skin screenings, Dietary would provide the coffee and snacks, Bio Med would ensure that the equipment ran smoothly as well as IS for any computer problems. Although they were not always seen, they were totally essential to me and to the members of Senior Class.
Everyone was – and still is – essential and all play a necessary and valuable service to the well being of our community.
In 1979 when I was hired, I was fortunate to have Sr. Ann as our CEO and the other wonderful Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, like Sr. Rosemary, Sr. Mary Louise, Sr. Elaine, and later Sr. Mary Ellen and Sr. Barbara Jean, but they are no longer there.
Yet the total mission of the Sisters from the very beginning has always been to care for the "dear neighbor" and to bring a compassionate presence to all they serve.
Their presence in Eureka was felt keenly in 1918 when the flu epidemic was decimating the city and the Sisters would go out two-by-two with a car furnished by the Red Cross. They would go into the homes of entire families stricken by the flu and not only bathe them and give them medication (sadly mostly only mustard plasters) but also clean the house and do the washing.
Now we learn from the Napa Valley Register (April 29) that QVMC has "laid off at least 12 workers since November and is planning to lay off 11 more workers including four cooks, a courier and six emergency room technicians who provide direct patient care including conducting blood tests, taking vital signs and providing wound care."
These workers, also our "dear neighbors," have courageously risked their lives and that of their loved ones in the worst part of the pandemic and now that many have been vaccinated and we are beginning to see some hope in the future, these employees are not included in that happy equation.
Steven Buck, executive director of communications at Providence, the business that now runs Queen of the Valley Medical Center, has reported that due to COVID-19 there is a loss of $300 million dollars for the year but he fails to mention the revenue gained in 2019 and other years.
I am hoping that the Trustees of the Board of Directors of Queen of the Valley Medical Center will remember the true mission of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange and will vote against the intended layoffs.
Teresa Cahill
Napa