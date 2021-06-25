Reject the bigotry of Chick-fil-A

According to a November 2020 Napa Valley Register article "Napa (is) on track for first Chick-fil-A." At the time of this article, a lease had not yet been signed, and as soon as it does, the Planning City Planning Commission and then our City Council will decide on the approval of this restaurant.
As many know, the CEO and owner of Chick-fil-A, billionaire named Dan Cathy and son of the founder of Chick-fil-A, likes to mix his brand of Christianity with politics of discrimination and is a lifelong activist against the rights of people who are lesbian, gay and transgender.
After decades of donating millions each year to prevent equality for LGBTQ+ people, Chick-fil-A made headlines in 2019 that starting in 2020, its corporation would stop donating towards charities with anti LBTQ+ stances. Sounds good? However, there is a catch.
This has not stopped the owner and CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, from making his own high-dollar donations to the National Christian Charitable Foundation (NCF) that has bankrolled the opposition to The Equality Act, which would expand civil protections to LGBTQ people. In other words, Dan Cathy's campaign of hate has not stopped, he simply hides behind others.
Also, locally owned Chick-fil-A's are obligated to give the main corporation 15 percent sales, and 50 percent of profits go back to this $11 billion company that further enriches CEO Dan Cathy in his own spending on anti-LGBTQ initiatives on a state and federal level.
In other words, money spent at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant will continue to go into the pockets of CEO Dan Cathy, who is intent on donating to lobbyists who share his belief that equality is not for everyone.
We have businesses owned by people in our beautiful city with different political parties and religious affiliations, working together to make Napa strong and even stronger. There is no more egregious restaurant owner than the CEO of Chick-fil-A in his ignorance of hate.
Let's keep Napa a friendly place for all people, and write letters to our Napa City Planning Commission at Planningcommission@cityofnapa.org and our City Council at Clerk@cityofnapa.org (before a lease is signed with the Canadian developer Ronmor Developments Inc.) to show your support in rejecting the apparent courting of this business, which does not reflect our values of inclusivity and equality nor our recent proclamation by our City Council that declares systemic racism and discrimination a public health crisis.
Renee Mortell Cazares
Napa