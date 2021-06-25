Reject the bigotry of Chick-fil-A

According to a November 2020 Napa Valley Register article "Napa (is) on track for first Chick-fil-A." At the time of this article, a lease had not yet been signed, and as soon as it does, the Planning City Planning Commission and then our City Council will decide on the approval of this restaurant.

As many know, the CEO and owner of Chick-fil-A, billionaire named Dan Cathy and son of the founder of Chick-fil-A, likes to mix his brand of Christianity with politics of discrimination and is a lifelong activist against the rights of people who are lesbian, gay and transgender.

After decades of donating millions each year to prevent equality for LGBTQ+ people, Chick-fil-A made headlines in 2019 that starting in 2020, its corporation would stop donating towards charities with anti LBTQ+ stances. Sounds good? However, there is a catch.

This has not stopped the owner and CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy, from making his own high-dollar donations to the National Christian Charitable Foundation (NCF) that has bankrolled the opposition to The Equality Act, which would expand civil protections to LGBTQ people. In other words, Dan Cathy's campaign of hate has not stopped, he simply hides behind others.