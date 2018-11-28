Molly’s Angels is a wonderful organization, their volunteers dedicated to assisting seniors who are unable to get to medical appointments on their own. This group of empathetic people is a lifesaver for many seniors. Their services are free and their volunteer drivers are always friendly and helpful.
It can be difficult for independent seniors to ask for help but no one needs to feel that way when calling Molly’s Angels. They will do their best to accommodate your needs and never make you feel “less than.”
I hope Napa Valley residents will open their hearts and wallets to Molly’s Angels by making a donation in the spirit of the season to an organization that is critical to the needs of many of our senior citizens, including myself.
Joy Livingston
Calistoga