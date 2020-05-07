Remember to say Thank You to everyone on the firing line

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In spite of today’s unprecedented uncertainties and the extremely serious nature of the COVID-19 virus, our American culture is being tested to extremes few of our current generations have ever experienced.

With the ever-increasing American death toll now exceeding 60,000, great efforts have been put forth to focus on the positive rather than the negative. Kudos to the many groups and individuals who have braved the stress and potential consequences of this dreaded disease.

People are hurting on many fronts, and fellow citizens, good neighbors, have rallied to help those in need. It is the American spirit and the envy of many other cultures.

In keeping with the principle of “Think globally, act locally,” our local citizens are rallying to the needs of others. It is almost impossible to reach out and touch all of those who are going that extra mile – be it landlords who have reduced or forgiven rents, restaurants who not only serve takeout food to all of us, but also provide free meals to first responders and volunteers.

We hope you remember to say Thank You to everyone who is on the firing line to be of service to us and to everyone else.