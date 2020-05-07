Remember to say Thank You to everyone on the firing line

In spite of today’s unprecedented uncertainties and the extremely serious nature of the COVID-19 virus, our American culture is being tested to extremes few of our current generations have ever experienced.
With the ever-increasing American death toll now exceeding 60,000, great efforts have been put forth to focus on the positive rather than the negative. Kudos to the many groups and individuals who have braved the stress and potential consequences of this dreaded disease.
People are hurting on many fronts, and fellow citizens, good neighbors, have rallied to help those in need. It is the American spirit and the envy of many other cultures.
In keeping with the principle of “Think globally, act locally,” our local citizens are rallying to the needs of others. It is almost impossible to reach out and touch all of those who are going that extra mile – be it landlords who have reduced or forgiven rents, restaurants who not only serve takeout food to all of us, but also provide free meals to first responders and volunteers.
We hope you remember to say Thank You to everyone who is on the firing line to be of service to us and to everyone else.
At a time like this, we would like to share with you the sentiments of a loving Christmas gift we received from our grandson a couple of years ago. It is a small sign that hangs in our home every day. When you read these words, you might recall having seen it yourself somewhere.
One of them is hanging on the wall of the St. Helena Bistro restaurant for all to see. It is plain. It is simple, but it conveys the spirit of everything we want to stand for and everything we need to practice at a time like this. And, so it goes –
“Be thankful. Live Simply. Never give up. Believe in yourself. HELP OTHERS. Use PLEASE and THANK YOU. Cherish family and friends. DO YOUR BEST. Listen with your heart. Laugh often and love lots. BE KIND”
May the spirit of loving kindness be with you today and for all days to come. Keep in mind “You are not stuck at home, you are safe at home. One word can change your attitude, and one cough can change your life.”
Norm and Linda Manzer
St. Helena
