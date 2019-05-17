Not just a three-day weekend, an unofficial start to summer, or an excuse to barbecue, Memorial Day is a chance to honor all those who sacrificed their lives while serving our nation.
The National Moment of Remembrance is schedule for 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day, and presents a chance for all Americans, alone or with family and friends, to commemorate the fallen by pausing for a minute to remember all those that so humbly gave their lives for the betterment of our nation.
There are many ways to celebrate on Memorial Day and throughout the Memorial Day weekend to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country; attend a local parade or memorial service, don patriotic gear, or fly your American flag at half-staff.
However you choose to spend Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend, I encourage everyone to reflect on the freedoms and liberties you enjoy every day and give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives to protect them.
To learn how you can pay tribute not only on Memorial Day, but throughout each year, contact your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
Lamont Duncan
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California
State Commander