While we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, many people will see Memorial Day as an opportunity to gather, celebrate, and return to a sense of normalcy. However, Memorial Day is an important occasion each year. It is an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. Military.

This year, while you celebrate with friends and family, we encourage you to remember what Memorial Day is all about. Take some time to reflect on the freedoms and liberties you enjoy and give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives to protect them.

The National Moment of Remembrance is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day and presents a chance for all Americans to commemorate the fallen by pausing for a minute to remember those who so humbly gave their lives for the betterment of our country.

To learn how you can pay tribute not only on Memorial Day, but throughout each year, contact your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

John G. Lowe

State Commander

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California