Bill Buckner, who died Monday, May 27, at age 69, was a great all-around athlete at Napa High. He excelled in football and baseball and was a pretty decent basketball player as well.
In the summer of 1966, our paths crossed, fittingly on the baseball diamond at Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home in Yountville.
I was catching for the Yountville American Legion team, and Borman Field was our home. The well-tended ballpark boasted a tall green wooden fence around the outfield that seemed 12- to 14-feet high.
The Napa legion team that summer was a powerhouse, loaded with talented ballplayers such as George White, Dana Shultz, Bob Buckner and others. By contrast, the Yountville nine was a ragtag outfit, a group of mavericks more than anything. We won a few, lost a few and eagerly awaited a game with the tough Napa club.
That day finally came. And for a few innings we held our own, possibly even led by a run or two, although the truth of that is lost in the mists of time.
But our euphoria was to change quickly -- in fact, in just an instant.
For up to the plate came Bob Buckner’s little brother, Bill. A couple of years younger than the rest of us, he was, back then, just an average-looking high school underclassman.
The left-handed hitter dug in and waited for his pitch, which wasn’t long in coming.
Buckner’s bat flashed and, in the parlance of the time, he wailed on it, simply tattooed the ball, which sailed into the sky toward the right-field fence. He hit it high and he hit it long.
I’d never before seen a ball take off that way. It was more like a tee shot at a golf course. I was sure it was going out of the park and figured it would splash down in the swimming pool beyond the fence.
Our right fielder gave up on it, turning to watch it fly away. But then a curious thing happened. Perhaps held up by a sudden gust of wind, the ball stayed in the field of play and bounced off the fence just a few feet from the top.
Buckner ended up at second, but the spell was broken. The Napa team woke up, rallied and handed us another loss.
When Buckner went on to a long and very good Major League career, it came as no surprise. Years later, while watching the film "Bull Durham," I was reminded of his majestic double in Yountville. After Tim Robbins gives up a towering homer, Kevin Costner comes out to the mound and says, “I mean, anything travels that far oughta have a damn stewardess on it, don’t you think?”
Buckner had 2,715 hits in the majors, 174 of them home runs. I’d bet few of them matched that soaring drive on a long-ago summer evening in old Yountville.
Jeff Green
Shelton, Washington