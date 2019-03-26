On March 29, we celebrate Cesar Chavez Day (1927-1993), co-founder (with Dolores Huerta) and president of the United Farm Workers.
In the minds of many, Chavez deserves a national holiday.
Chavez was a champion of the downtrodden, human and non-human alike. Unbeknownst to most of his admirers, Chavez was also a vegetarian for ethical (not health) reasons. Following is an excerpt from a letter the great man sent to me in 1990:
"Kindness and compassion towards all living things is a mark of a civilized society. Conversely, cruelty, whether it is directed against human beings or against animals, is not the exclusive province of any one culture or community of people. Racism, economic deprival, dogfighting and cockfighting, bullfighting and rodeos are cut from the same fabric: violence. Only when we have become nonviolent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves."
Words to live by. R.I.P., Cesar. You are sorely missed. Si se puede.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action for Animals
Oakland