I had the wonderful opportunity of working with Don Evans when I was Special Events Chair for Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation in 1997 and several years to follow. While Don was busy spreading his generosity around over these last 50 years, we were so grateful that he chose to be involved with our local Queen of the Valley Hospital.
I was privileged to have had the great honor of presenting the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation President's Award to Don in 1998, and I would like to share precious memories with you in honor of Don, and his wife, Mary Evans. These are my remarks from the ceremony.
There is a person in this room who has a vision and puts his resources to use to implement that vision. His vision reflects the values of our community that makes us all proud of his presence in our lives. His energy and personal commitment serve as a reminder to us that he gives his heart and soul for our community.
His handprint is left on many areas in Napa. Our children are the winners, with this man providing critical services at a great time of need. Whether it is a time of crisis at the High School or a time of winning at football and getting to go to the play-offs, he is there for support with no fanfare.
Over the years, this man has been in full partnership with Queen of the Valley Hospital Hospital Foundation and its volunteers.The 1997 Napa Valley Wine Auction donated $350,000 to the Queen's Foundation to help fund the new critical care unit.This man's staff serves as volunteers for the wine auction and he has under- written a percentage of his cost, up to $10,000 a year over the past ten years. All of these monies go directly to health care services in Napa County.
He has always been there for The Foundation's Special Events, especially for The Napa Valley Designers Show House. In 1998 he furnished transportation for guests to the Gala Event and also helped out on the weekends. This with no charge whatsoever to The Foundation.The Designer Show House brought in over $67,000 to help purchase a new Linear Accelerator. In 1992 he provided a bus to be at the Designer Show every day for three weeks to shuttle the visitors to the theater set-up at a distance from the House. In that year, 1992, the Show House raised over $123,000 to help with the renovation and expansion project of the Queen's emergency department. His generosity has played a major role in the fundraising process and made it possible for you and me to have available the best health care in the Bay area.
He personally drove The Queen's Carriage to pull the Queen's float in the Napa County Fair Parade. He also houses the Queen's Carriage and maintains the van in good running condition. Many times he has furnished substitute drivers to transport patients to and from the hospital.
Talking with Suzy Finn at the Transamerica Golf Tournament we discover how much he is directly involved in helping the charities. The Tournament Director, Michael Stearns, quoted, said "he gives his heart and soul to help make The Transamerica a success. I've worked in over 50 tournaments and he understands the situation of transporting better than anyone. He is the best in providing transportation." Ten years ago he gave the golf tournament a big price break and even with escalating cost to him personally he has not increased the price of his services.
The 1997 tournament donated $57,166 to The Boys and Girls Club,Community Projects and the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation, for a total of $171,498. This man's compassion proves he cares for other people's lives. His gift to our children is to give them all an equal chance, and his gift to our hospital is to help provide quality services to the people of Napa.
It is my great honor on behalf of Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation to recognize this man with The President's Award for his accomplishments in creating a better community for the residents of the Napa Valley. He serves as a superb role model for us all.
In memory of a Napa Valley icon, Don Evans will be missed by all.
Jayne Morrell
QVHF Trustee