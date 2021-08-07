Remembering Frank White

Without taking sides in the situation with the First Presbyterian Church and The Table, I’d like to give an historic perspective and praise the Christian ethic and organizing genius of Frank White.
Thirty five years ago, when Frank was minister of FPC, I was working for the county placing jail inmates into drug and alcohol counseling and GED classes, with the goal of getting them a job in the community while still incarcerated. The biggest problem they faced upon serving their sentence was housing.
Frank had gone before the board of supervisors and said they had to create a homeless shelter. He was told the numbers weren’t there. Reverend White somehow convinced his congregation to set up a temporary homeless shelter in the church gym.
I met Frank when I volunteered to be a late-night monitor. The place was soon packed and the county reluctantly approved a homeless shelter in a vacant county building. Mike Mawer, Terry Longoria, Hope Lugo, Dan Ward, Frank White, and I were on the original board of directors and Dan was the first shelter manager. Frank’s compassion was the seed for the permanent family and individual shelters we have today.
About the same time, Frank bought hundreds of Pyrex baking dishes, passed them out to his congregation, and asked them to “make an extra casserole the next time you cook one for your family.” With these casseroles, The Table was born.
Frank was brilliant at starting things and then getting others to step in and keep them going. By feeding the hungry with the casseroles, he proved the need, and soon churches up and down the valley, service clubs, office workers, and groups of friends volunteered to cook a meal once a month for 50 to 150 people. We serve the homeless, the working poor, and families with hungry children.
The Table not only brings together those who eat there, but also a community spirit for those who cook, serve, and clean up. The volunteers step out of their privileged lives to contribute to an institution that has fed over a million people in 36 years.
Praise also goes to Carolyn Spence, the backbone of The Table; David Busby who made it work smoothly for years; and Richard Majano, dishwasher and de facto kitchen manager.
Parker Hall
Napa