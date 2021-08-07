Remembering Frank White

Without taking sides in the situation with the First Presbyterian Church and The Table, I’d like to give an historic perspective and praise the Christian ethic and organizing genius of Frank White.

Thirty five years ago, when Frank was minister of FPC, I was working for the county placing jail inmates into drug and alcohol counseling and GED classes, with the goal of getting them a job in the community while still incarcerated. The biggest problem they faced upon serving their sentence was housing.

Frank had gone before the board of supervisors and said they had to create a homeless shelter. He was told the numbers weren’t there. Reverend White somehow convinced his congregation to set up a temporary homeless shelter in the church gym.

I met Frank when I volunteered to be a late-night monitor. The place was soon packed and the county reluctantly approved a homeless shelter in a vacant county building. Mike Mawer, Terry Longoria, Hope Lugo, Dan Ward, Frank White, and I were on the original board of directors and Dan was the first shelter manager. Frank’s compassion was the seed for the permanent family and individual shelters we have today.