Remembering Harry Brown

It was with great sadness that I learned in the Register of the passing of Napa educator Harry Brown, and I feel compelled to tell a little more about Harry’s contribution to the entire school district community, including educators and families who have benefitted from the leadership of this quiet and unassuming man. I had the good fortune of working directly with Harry as I represented the school district, and he represented the Napa Valley Educators Association.
As his obituary states, Harry “helped settle the 1985 labor dispute between teachers and the Napa Valley Unified School District.” But so much more needs to be said of the leadership that 36 years later has left a legacy and culture that created a partnership between the district and teachers’ association, that I believe continues to thrive today. Those positive relationships also have constructively impacted interactions with other employee groups over the years.
As president of the Napa Valley Educators Association (NVEA), Harry represented a sophisticated and visionary executive board of teachers who, along with the district leadership, had just endured strife that ended in tragedy rather than a strike. They understood the potential value of a partnership versus adversarialism but were skeptical of if and how trust could be restored. The NVEA approached the school board and administration and orchestrated a series of conversations on the problematic nature of the relationship.
Harry was a leading advocate at that point for the importance of the association and district approaching their relationship from a mutual perspective of equity and trust, and he was explicit about specific strategies the district could follow to pursue that trust. When the district followed his recommendations, he made certain that those trust-building gestures were honored and reciprocated. Working with the executive board, he also carefully explained to the membership why they were considering pursuing an amicable relationship, reversing course from the mistrust of the past. He conducted a referendum on whether they should consciously change the relationship, and it passed solidly, cementing support for the difficult work that lay ahead.
Meetings with Harry were always a pleasure. He showed up with his sleeves rolled up ready to get to work, and always personally took responsibility to make certain there was high-quality coffee to drink. Harry was continually the gentleman both in his speech and the manner in which he interacted with the world. He was a thoughtful and careful listener, but when he spoke about his members and the relationship between the district and association, his passion and strength of conviction poured forth.
Dana Page, assistant superintendent for human resources, credits the continuing tradition of union and management collaboration with the district’s ability to launch instruction last fall, while other districts and their unions fell into familiar patterns of animosity over the return to instruction during the pandemic. The Napa Valley Unified School District has many difficult issues to be addressed at this challenging moment in time, and I’m hopeful that current teachers, administrators, other employees, and families, can take a moment to reflect on the profound contribution that this quietly passionate educational leader has made to the legacy of labor relations and problem-solving in the district. It’s contributions like Harry’s that have made a difference and moved us all substantially forward together over the years.
John Glaser
Napa