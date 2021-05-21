Remembering Harry Brown

Harry was a leading advocate at that point for the importance of the association and district approaching their relationship from a mutual perspective of equity and trust, and he was explicit about specific strategies the district could follow to pursue that trust. When the district followed his recommendations, he made certain that those trust-building gestures were honored and reciprocated. Working with the executive board, he also carefully explained to the membership why they were considering pursuing an amicable relationship, reversing course from the mistrust of the past. He conducted a referendum on whether they should consciously change the relationship, and it passed solidly, cementing support for the difficult work that lay ahead.

Meetings with Harry were always a pleasure. He showed up with his sleeves rolled up ready to get to work, and always personally took responsibility to make certain there was high-quality coffee to drink. Harry was continually the gentleman both in his speech and the manner in which he interacted with the world. He was a thoughtful and careful listener, but when he spoke about his members and the relationship between the district and association, his passion and strength of conviction poured forth.