Remembering Nancy Felling

Nancy Felling, a dear friend and fellow Sierra Club international outings leader, passed away in March from Parkinson's disease. Nancy was one of the Club's most popular leaders, and from 1999 to 2010 she led multiple sections of the Coast-to-Coast walk in England, West Highland Way in Scotland, Inca Trail in Machu Picchu, and safaris in Tanzania, as well as many domestic hiking trips. She was also an avid backpacker and skier. Nancy retired from leading when she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2010, but continued to travel for many years, valiantly fighting off symptoms until the end.

She and her husband, Tom, lived on Valley View for many years and were avid hikers and skiers. Both were active in the Catholic Church and Nancy was both a volunteer and a board member of the St. Helena Library. Tom passed away a couple of years earlier. Both had been living at the board and care house on Olive Street.

One of my favorite hikes with Nancy was in Italy in 2008, from the Lake Como village of Menaggio to the "Rogolone," an ancient oak tree declared a National Monument and believed by the locals to be the oldest tree in Europe. Angela White, another Sierra Club leader, was with us on that hike, and a photo shows the scale of the tree with Nancy and Angela standing in front of it.