Parliament’s classic album “Chocolate City” begins on as a radio DJ asks the “Chocolate City,” Washington. D.C., if they’re ready to get down. A funky piano and sax keeps the beat going. This song also clearly establishes the full embrace of synthesizers with crystal clear production from Mr. Clinton.
This entire album is a very “black” album. That isn’t a criticism or a mark of less than desirable quality. This is a funky, soulful album made for a very specific demographic at the time, along the same lines as Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp A Butterfly.” This isn’t me saying anybody who isn’t black can’t or shouldn’t enjoy these albums, it’s me saying that the circumstances surrounding the albums makes the different than their other releases. Lamar had “DAM,” which had four singles from the album. Parliament had “Mothership Connection,” but we’ll get to that later.
“Ride On” is another tongue-in-cheek song about — guess what? — Sex! Or am I just immature?
“Shake your sacroilia”
At any rate, the song declares that whatever you’re doing must be done with the intent to have a good time.
“Together” continues the dance in rhythm theme by demanding the dancing be done in synchro. It’s a declaration that the Funk and Groove belong together, one never working without the other.
Together, forever, together
Dedicate my life you see (yeah)
This is what you mean to me, eeeeh
Together, forever, together
Just as close two is to three (yeah)
I want you that close to me
The tight musicianship we would find with James Brown and his band is alive and well, every note and vocal being just right where they need to be when you want them.
“Side Effects” continues the “mean woman treating me bad so f*** this noise” from the previous “Up From The Down Stroke.” Again, nothing too crazy other than the unbelievable consistency of this great band.
“What Comes Funky” is a killer track. The simplicity in describing what the Funk does to a Mover makes this entire album work. The Funk isn’t something that moves if you aren’t Grooving and you can’t Groove if you’re not ready to get Down. Killer stuff. This song alone cements the motives of Parliament to get your butts Jamming.
“Let Me Be” is a creepy synthesizer-driven song that willows in the misery of the piano and doom of the backing vocals. The song builds to crescendos of overly dramatic pleas for privacy.
“If It Don’t Fit (Don’t Force It)” is all about somebody getting it on. A short song that clocks in at 2:07, something about the length of the song makes me feel like its attacking my masculinity directly. The song is fun and upbeat though.
“I Misjudged You.” Something about the title screams “MISTAKE.” Maybe it’s something to do with the quick “lets get to it” attitude of “If It Don’t Fit,” or the somber ever clear proclamation of having made a mistake. Either way, this doesn’t stop Parliament from putting together a great song.
“Big Footin’” knows what it can do. It lays some Funk on you. This album closer is great because it sets the definitive groundwork from the rhythm section on how to one works. There’s a very aggressive pause after the 4th beat right before the 1st beat.
Let me explain…
Funk music, that performed by Funkadelic and Parliament, is very distinct. The philosophy of keeping everything on the One note is alive in both groups. But wait: “What if I don’t have any rhythm and I lose my place?”
Listen to the drummer.
The One is always hit when the drummer hits the cymbal. Every song. Every album since “Chocolate City.” Always listen to the drummer. They lead the rhythm section and gather up the band to hit the One as hard as they can.
