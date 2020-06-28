Remembering St. John the Baptist Catholic School

The most notable duty however no longer exists. It was serving as an Altar Boy. Today at least half of the altar servers are girls. In those days, we boys served Mass and had to learn all the responses in Latin.

Since Vatican II, the responses are in English (or native tongue) and all the parishioners recite the responses at Mass. I really enjoyed being an altar boy for two reasons. First, you occasionally got to serve a funeral Mass during a weekday, which meant you got out of class for a few hours. Second, was the annual Alter Boys’ picnic at Boyes Hot Springs in Sonoma. There were plenty of hot dogs and soda and swimming and games.

I have nothing but praise for the wonderful Dominican nuns who dedicated their lives serving God by giving us the academic foundation we needed to become useful citizens and especially for teaching us the tenets of our faith.