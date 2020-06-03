× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before the late Bill Bixby landed the television role of Dr. David Banner, you may remember him on the CBS sitcom “My Favorite Martian” (1963-1966), ABC sitcom “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” (1969-1972), or the NBC crime drama “The Magician” (1973-1974). He was also a game show panelist on “Hollywood Squares.”

From the original Stan Lee Marvel comic, executive producer, Kenneth Johnson, changed the name of Bruce Banner to David Banner. Johnson didn’t want the television series to be perceived from the comic book character. His first choice for the role of Dr. David Banner was Bixby.

At first, Bixby rejected the TV role when his agent presented it to him. However, Bixby’s agent persuaded the actor to read it. After reading the TV pilot movie script, he agreed to play the part. Jack Colvin was immediately cast as the tabloid reporter Jack McGee of the National Register pursuing the Hulk. This television plot seems similar to the 1960s TV crime drama “The Fugitive.”

At the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger was filming “Conan, the Barbarian” and turned down the role of the Hulk. He recommended professional bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno. However, Richard Kiel was originally chosen for the role of the creature. While watching the dailies, the Hulk’s production staff weren’t pleased with Kiel’s stature for the part. He had the height, but not the creature’s bulk.

The producer, Robert Steinhauer, was asked to bring down his 7-year-old daughter to view the rushes. Viewing Richard Kiel and Lou Ferrigno playing the creature in the green makeup, she chose Ferrigno. After Kiel received the news that he lost the part, he was relieved that he wouldn’t have to be spending all that time on the set in the creature’s green makeup. Later, he went on to play the villain known as ‘Jaws’ in the James Bond movies.

In the opening narration, Ted Cassidy was used for the voiceover and provided the vocalization for the creature originally. For all you “Addams Family” fans, you may also remember him for playing the family butler Lurch.

On Nov. 4, 1977, the original two-hour pilot movie was aired on CBS. Viewers watched California Culver Institute scientist David Bruce Banner haunted with the recent loss of his wife Laura. During a freak car accident, he was thrown out of the vehicle while his wife remains trapped inside and unconscious. Desperately, he tries to overturn the vehicle using his human strength and is unable to do so.

Former “Dark Shadows” star Lara Parker played the uncredited role in three various flashbacks. You may remember her best as the evil 18th-century witch Angelique Bouchard, who wreaked havoc on the Collins family.

With colleague Elaina Marks (“Falcon Crest’s” Susan Sullivan), he studies people who summoned superhuman strength to save their loved ones. Hypothesizing the high levels of gamma radiation from sunspots contribute to increase the subject’s strength, Banner was impatient to test his theory in the lab.

One night, he conducted the experiment unsupervised, which led to him turning into the green-skinned muscular creature.

Afterward, he confided in Marks about what happened in the lab. They worked together to try to understand Banner’s experiment. Meanwhile, the National Register reporter, Jack McGee, started nosing around and began asking questions about the hulk.

On the night Culver Institute blew up, McGee was there. He watched as the creature brought out the woman scientist’s body. He believed that Banner was killed in the fire, along with his colleague Elaina Marks. David Banner allowed McGee to come to this conclusion and fled the scene.

On March 1978, the Marvel Comics television series began. In each episode, Banner would come into different people’s lives while trying to work out his issues with the creature. McGee would be on his trail. At the end of each episode, Banner left with the sad piano music theme “Lonely Man” in the background. After Cassidy died in 1979, uncredited actor Charles Napier took over the green creature’s vocalization.

“My Favorite Martian” former co-starred Ray Walston reunited with Bixby in a Season 3 episode of “The Incredible Hulk” titled “My Favorite Magician.” He played a has-been magician named Jasper Dowd.

Long after the TV series concluded its run in 1982, NBC purchased the rights for “The Incredible Hulk.” Three television reunion movies were directed by Bixby: “The Incredible Hulk Returns,” “Trial of The Incredible Hulk,” and “The Death of the Incredible Hulk.”

Carl G. White lives in Napa and enjoys classic TV shows and movies.