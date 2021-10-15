Remembering the ‘89 Earthquake

Vicki and I went to the third game of the 1989 World Series with Joe and Bonnie. We entered Candlestick Park on Oct. 17, 1989, at about 2:45 p.m., and at 5 p.m. or so, Joe decided to avail himself of the restroom facilities.
As he disappeared below the stands, we heard what seemed to be the sound of everyone in the stands stomping their feet in unison. The sound got louder and louder and the entire stadium began undulating. As I looked around, it seemed to me that everyone was doing the Wave, when actually we were experiencing a major earthquake.
The light stands around the stadium were swaying wildly, the large speakers moved like blades of grass in the wind, and I watched an earthquake joint move like scissors, 8 or 10 inches.
Vicki, Bonnie, and I all looked at each other, wondering what the hell was happening. The motion lasted approximately 15 to 20 seconds but seemed much longer. We then realized we had experienced a large earthquake.
As soon as the movement stopped, the entire stadium crowd began cheering, as if to say “Welcome to San Francisco, World Series, now Play Ball.” Everyone had a look of disbelief and some were very scared.
Most people stayed in their seats, waiting for word of what happened. All of the electricity was off; the message board wasn’t working, the lights were out, the PA system was not functioning.
Vicki and I held each other for a minute, and then we realized that Joe was not with us, then we saw him running up the stairs toward us. He said he had just gone to the bathroom, came out and felt like he was getting physically ill. He said part of the Bay Bridge had collapsed.
As we stood there waiting for word of some sort, I felt a couple of minor aftershocks. After about 10 minutes we decided to move to a lower area in case they called off the game so we would be that much closer to the car. As we made our way, we could hear portable radios and TVs beginning to tell a tale of major damage. There was at least one major fire in the Marina district of San Francisco and we could see smoke in the Oakland-Berkeley area.
Later, when we got to the car, we began discussing the best way to get back to Napa. It was obvious that the Bay Bridge was out, but the radio was saying that they had done a preliminary check of the Golden Gate and it appeared to be okay. The San Mateo and Dumbarton bridges also were okay for now.
Our daughter, Kim, was a student at San Francisco State University and was living on the 10th floor of one of the residential towers. Vicki and I were very concerned about her. I began directing Joe how to get across the city to the Golden Gate Bridge, which would take us directly in front of the college.
During our trip across the city, we realized that there was no power anywhere and all traffic signals were not functioning. Residents were standing in the intersections directing traffic.
As we approached SFSU, we could see the residential towers, and most of the windows were blown out. As we got closer to the towers, many of the students were crying and visibly upset. I asked several of them if they knew Kim and if so, had they seen her. Some knew her, but none had seen her, so we headed for Napa.
As we crossed the Golden Gate and looked back toward the city in the dark, the only visible light was the massive fire in the Marina.
When we got to Napa, nearly four hours after the earthquake, Vicki and I decided to go to the Embassy Suites hotel near our home, to try to unwind at their bar. When we entered, there were only a couple of people scattered inside, so we took a table and were watching the television reports. We each ordered a drink. As the server brought our order, we noted that there were two drinks for each of us. The server said that a gentleman sitting at the bar said we looked so bad that whatever we had experienced warranted more than one drink.
We had no communication from Kim until the third day following the earthquake when she called us to tell us she was fine. She explained that she was riding down the elevator in her tower from the 10th floor and just as the doors opened on the ground floor to let her out, the earthquake happened
All in all the experience was scary and nerve-wracking, but we and all our friends and relatives survived and have vivid memories of the day.
Don Cohn is a retired Napa firefighter who now lives in Ahwahnee.