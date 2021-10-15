Remembering the ‘89 Earthquake

Vicki and I held each other for a minute, and then we realized that Joe was not with us, then we saw him running up the stairs toward us. He said he had just gone to the bathroom, came out and felt like he was getting physically ill. He said part of the Bay Bridge had collapsed.

As we stood there waiting for word of some sort, I felt a couple of minor aftershocks. After about 10 minutes we decided to move to a lower area in case they called off the game so we would be that much closer to the car. As we made our way, we could hear portable radios and TVs beginning to tell a tale of major damage. There was at least one major fire in the Marina district of San Francisco and we could see smoke in the Oakland-Berkeley area.

Later, when we got to the car, we began discussing the best way to get back to Napa. It was obvious that the Bay Bridge was out, but the radio was saying that they had done a preliminary check of the Golden Gate and it appeared to be okay. The San Mateo and Dumbarton bridges also were okay for now.

Our daughter, Kim, was a student at San Francisco State University and was living on the 10th floor of one of the residential towers. Vicki and I were very concerned about her. I began directing Joe how to get across the city to the Golden Gate Bridge, which would take us directly in front of the college.