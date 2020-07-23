Remembering the kindness of Charlie Daniels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the late 1990s to early 2000s, I was chairperson of Make-A-Wish Of Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada Board and cofounder of the Harbison Family Foundation with my wife, Pat, that funded, and hosted, the Winter Wine and Food Fest that was successful in raising raise a third of the chapter’s budget in one great gala event.

Most importantly, we participated in a granting a plethora of wishes.

One of the hundreds of incredible stories we were fortunate to be participating in was a wonderful wish in its original inception, that morphed into something totally extraordinary, and involved the recently deceased Charlie Daniels.

Given this particular Wish child’s medical condition, Disneyland and/or a major trip was not feasible, and the child’s wish was to meet Charlie Daniels. Financial and medical arrangements were made for the wish child to travel to Reno to attend the Charlie Daniels Band show and do a meet-and-greet.

Tragically, the child’s medical condition worsened, requiring hospitalization and obviously, was not able to attend the concert.