Remembering the stories of the Holocaust matters today

He came from a small village far away. His family endured poverty, prejudice, and persecution. His language and religion made him a target. Being a Jew in Poland was never easy, but in the 1920s and ‘30s, it became even harder. Violence toward Jews became more and more frequent. Pogroms and other attacks took the lives of many. One hundred years ago, after centuries in the same small village, the family made a momentous decision: it was time to leave and seek a better life.
In 1914, when Emmanuel was 41 years old, he and his wife Bina saved enough money to send Anna, their oldest daughter, across the ocean to New York City. The rest of the family, including four other children, remained behind. I cannot imagine the courage it took for Emmanuel and Bina to send a child so far away, and for Anna to make the voyage. Anna found work as a garment worker in NYC and was eventually able to send money back home, bringing many family members to join her.
Emmanuel, Bina, and three of their four remaining children boarded the SS Susquehanna in 1920, sailing from Danzig, Germany to NYC. Leon (Lezor), the son who remained and all other family members were blocked from joining the family by the US Immigration Quota Act of 1921, designed to limit immigration of Jews from Eastern Europe, and Italians from Southern Europe. They were trapped. Years later, they were all murdered during the holocaust, many in the Auschwitz/Birkenau Concentration Camps.
Emmanuel and Bina were my great grandparents, and Anna, my grandmother. The only item that Emmanuel brought with him that still survives is his Kiddush Cup, brought from Poland, with his initials (EW) and Star of David proudly etched.
Jan. 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked by the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz/Birkenau Concentration Camp. Over one million Jews were murdered at Auschwitz/Birkenau, including Leon and many members of my extended family.
Sharing their individual stories illustrates the diversity of Jewish experiences during WWII and helps us understand the reality of the Holocaust. It is a tremendous tribute to those who perished — one of remembrance of the past and hope for the future. The courage of those whose lives were upended by the Holocaust resonates not just for them, but for the millions of refugees who have similar stories today.
Our actions matter in the world, our common decency, and humanity creating bonds of compassion and solidarity between us all.
