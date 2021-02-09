Remembering the stories of the Holocaust matters today

He came from a small village far away. His family endured poverty, prejudice, and persecution. His language and religion made him a target. Being a Jew in Poland was never easy, but in the 1920s and ‘30s, it became even harder. Violence toward Jews became more and more frequent. Pogroms and other attacks took the lives of many. One hundred years ago, after centuries in the same small village, the family made a momentous decision: it was time to leave and seek a better life.

In 1914, when Emmanuel was 41 years old, he and his wife Bina saved enough money to send Anna, their oldest daughter, across the ocean to New York City. The rest of the family, including four other children, remained behind. I cannot imagine the courage it took for Emmanuel and Bina to send a child so far away, and for Anna to make the voyage. Anna found work as a garment worker in NYC and was eventually able to send money back home, bringing many family members to join her.