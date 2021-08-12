Remembering V.J. Day, 76 years later

It has been 76 years since "Victory over Japan Day" on Aug. 15, 1945, (announced Aug. 14 in the United States due to a different time-zone). The day which Imperial Japan surrendered to Allied forces; although the actual surrender document was signed aboard the U.S.S. Missouri "the Mighty Mo" on Sept. 2.

"V.-J. Day" marked the victory that was so sought after. WWII actually began in Europe in 1939 (1941 for the United States), and it had been a long, hard struggle. It took the dropping of two atomic-bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan to persuade the entrenched emperor (who presented himself to his people as a god-like figure to figuratively drop to his knees) in defeat.

The photo of the sailor kissing the young woman at Times Square has made headlines for decades. It was a sign of "relief," more than a gesture of "passion," to surrender.

Nearly every uncle I had (on both sides) were in military uniform then. My dad was at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita building B-17 and B-29 Superfortresses. Ironically, my dad's brother (my uncle Charles Marples) was in the U.S. Army Air Corps (forerunner of the U.S. Air Force). Uncle Charles saw the B-29 nicknamed the "Enola Gay" take flight from Guam to its destination of dropping the bomb over Hiroshima.