Remembering V.J. Day, 76 years later

It has been 76 years since "Victory over Japan Day" on Aug. 15, 1945, (announced Aug. 14 in the United States due to a different time-zone). The day which Imperial Japan surrendered to Allied forces; although the actual surrender document was signed aboard the U.S.S. Missouri "the Mighty Mo" on Sept. 2.
"V.-J. Day" marked the victory that was so sought after. WWII actually began in Europe in 1939 (1941 for the United States), and it had been a long, hard struggle. It took the dropping of two atomic-bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan to persuade the entrenched emperor (who presented himself to his people as a god-like figure to figuratively drop to his knees) in defeat.
The photo of the sailor kissing the young woman at Times Square has made headlines for decades. It was a sign of "relief," more than a gesture of "passion," to surrender.
Nearly every uncle I had (on both sides) were in military uniform then. My dad was at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita building B-17 and B-29 Superfortresses. Ironically, my dad's brother (my uncle Charles Marples) was in the U.S. Army Air Corps (forerunner of the U.S. Air Force). Uncle Charles saw the B-29 nicknamed the "Enola Gay" take flight from Guam to its destination of dropping the bomb over Hiroshima.
Most of my uncles were deployed and those on furlough fully expected to be sent to invade Japan, if the bombs had not brought the war to a quick, abrupt ending. An invasion of Japan would have claimed hundreds of thousands more fatalities (on both sides) and prolonged the war.
A war fought on two fronts was extremely challenging. It took men and manpower. The Lend-Lease program was designed to somewhat skirt American law which then prohibited direct American aid. So, FDR decided to help Churchill by semantics and accountability.
An ailing President Franklin D. Roosevelt died earlier on April 12, 1945. He didn't even live long enough to hear of Adolf Hitler's death on April 30, nor "V.E. Day" (Victory in Europe Day) on May 8, 1945. So many benchmarks weren't seen by F.D.R. The Allies and their opponents, notably the Japanese devised Kamikaze (pilot-guided suicide crashes into vessels) of their foes.
I greatly admire the firm resolve, along with the steady hand of then-U.S. President Harry Truman. He had seen wartime action in World War One firsthand. He didn't mince words. Truman gave the situation considerable forethought.
The ending of WWII, only had a brief window of peace. The Soviet Union turned on us from being a lukewarm ally to a Cold War foe. The head of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's Marxist-Leninist communism murdered more people than Adolf Hitler's horrible Nazi regime. Italy's fascist Benito Mussolini was hung upside down (beside his mistress) in July 1945.
Today, many younger Americans don't realize how this trio of evils posed a grave risk to our Western values of life, liberty, freedom, and compassionate capitalism.
The Nazi Party governs people by a dictator.
Fascism is government ownership and control of the economy of a nation; and forcible suppressing the opposition.
Communism is common ownership by all; but Karl Marx advocated overthrowing capitalism to achieve drastic change in social, political and economic changes supposedly eliminating economic "classes" of people; yet in reality the elite lived lavishly, while the masses were impoverished.
By contrast, Capitalism in the usual sense means that a country's trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state.
If "V. J. Day" hadn't happened. Americans wouldn't enjoy the rights, liberties, and opportunities for success, if the tables had turned and we had a meat-grinder of a prolonged conventional hand-to-hand warfare -- or worse yet, lost the war instead. Americans would likely be speaking German or Japanese.
My fellow Americans, let's remember the past with polite discourse. It is troubling to see Americans bitterly fighting ourselves over any and all current issues. Let's seek solutions not dog-fighting. Otherwise our beloved nation might fall from within. Our forefathers didn't celebrate V.J. Day just for their descendants to wreck our nation by vitriol and polarization.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas