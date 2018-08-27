Napa High Grizzlies is just a name but growing up in Napa and being known as the Indians was/is something to be proud of.
Many years ago when the natives of this land walked here, they fished, hunted and provided for their families, they traded with other tribes for goods they could use and, yes, fought for their land.
Fast-forward 150 years ago then came the people who would change this area, the people like General Vallejo and George Yount who raped, murdered and enslaved the native people of this area. Why not change the city of Vallejo name or Town of Yountville's name?
The name change at Napa High is just another way of saying native people are not worthy to be put up in the forefront of our community and that is disrespectful to all natives.
Really, the "Indians" logo is a true warrior who respected and fought for this land, but as they did 150 years ago, let's take it away. Shame on Napa once again for bowing down to these few who made this happen.
Rolando Solis
Napa