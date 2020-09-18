Renee Cazares is right for Napa City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The purpose of my writing this letter is to give some insight into Renee Cazares.

I have known Renee since I was a young adolescent little troublemaker and I feel blessed that she was placed in my path. She truly is an inspiration to me when it comes to how I wish to go through this world by being a helping hand.

She helped me immensely right out of high school by offering me my first job at 17. Renee is an individual who came across me, saw me walking the wrong path, and directed me in the right way. She taught me so much, not just corresponding to the sushi restaurant she owns, (which by the way is the best sushi I have ever eaten in my life), but with other personal life lessons which I have kept with me till this very day.

Being a mother of three, owning a business, and helping individuals who need it are a few of the factors which shape and form who Renee is. These are some of the many reasons why Renee would be great for the 4th District, because not only does she contain experience being a boss, but she is genuinely a good person.

We need individuals who carry the fascinating moral values and loving characteristics that shape and form an amazing human being and I know Renee falls under that category. I see the way she wants to give and give to the people around her and she never wants anything in return.