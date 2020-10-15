Renee Cazares is right for Napa City Council

What does it take to build your own successful small business from scratch? Vision, planning, organization, knowledge, dedication, and flexibility to adjust with the times. Interpersonal skills, leadership, teamwork. Hard choices and endless decisions.

This is what you have in Renee Cazares. She built her business from scratch, and operated her successful business in the heart of Downtown Napa for nearly 20 years, and continues to in Calistoga, for a total of almost 30 years now.

Renee Cazares is no stranger to navigating through adversities in Napa. After opening in 1997, she and her restaurant endured the 2000 earthquake, a building fire in 2001, and of course our big 6.0 earthquake in August of 2014. Renee knows downtown intimately, and has the vision and intelligence to move through and beyond challenges — and come out successful on the other side.

This is what Renee Cazares will bring to the city of Napa as your councilmember representing not only District 4, but all citizens of Napa. She will listen to you, gain understanding, and take action. She is accessible, and will give you her time. She is sensitive to each person’s individual needs and differences, and strives to obtain positive outcomes for all.