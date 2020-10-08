Renee Cazares is the best candidate for the Napa City Council, District 4. She and her husband owned and operated Sushi Mambo in downtown Napa for many years. They could not reopen in that location after our 2014 earthquake, but their history of serving those in need continues at Sushi Mambo in Calistoga. No one is turned away from their restaurant who is in need of a meal. Renee's concern with food security evolved into volunteering at the Napa Valley Food Bank Pantry and working with NV CanDo through Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).

Renee has a deep and abiding concern for the welfare of everyone in our community, not just those associated with the wine industry and land development. She is an advocate for essential businesses in our downtown and envisions a vibrant retail and service area that offers more than "the wine country experience."

As your representative, Renee will be the ears and eyes for those of us who call downtown home. She will listen, research and communicate directly with residents when she is a member of the Napa City Council representing District 4. Renee is who we need.

Patty Peterson and Karen Garcia

Napa