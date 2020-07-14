Rental property more complicated than ever

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 crisis has created many headlines about rental housing concerns, but most coronavirus-related rules are limited in who they impact and may be distracting from the more widely applicable pre-COVID rules changes that are not as well known.

The novel coronavirus has many renters, property owners, and government officials, concerned about the future ability of renters to make rent payments, of property owners to make mortgage payments, and of the capacity of the legal system and laws to comprehensively protect those in need of protection.

Short-term rules changes in response to the coronavirus have added layers of complicating factors to the landlord-tenant relationship, including the governor’s limited rent-payment extensions for those in need as a result of COVID-19, the county’s own unique set of rent repayment guidelines, and the court system’s imposing what amounts to a moratorium on virtually all eviction cases for 90 days after the lifting of the current California State of Emergency (which is of an uncertain and presently indefinite duration).

While all of those interrelated rules and policies create a quagmire for even the most sophisticated housing professionals to navigate, don’t also lose sight of the other more subtle but perhaps more widely-applicable complicating factors affecting rental property.