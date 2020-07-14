Rental property more complicated than ever

The COVID-19 crisis has created many headlines about rental housing concerns, but most coronavirus-related rules are limited in who they impact and may be distracting from the more widely applicable pre-COVID rules changes that are not as well known.
The novel coronavirus has many renters, property owners, and government officials, concerned about the future ability of renters to make rent payments, of property owners to make mortgage payments, and of the capacity of the legal system and laws to comprehensively protect those in need of protection.
Short-term rules changes in response to the coronavirus have added layers of complicating factors to the landlord-tenant relationship, including the governor’s limited rent-payment extensions for those in need as a result of COVID-19, the county’s own unique set of rent repayment guidelines, and the court system’s imposing what amounts to a moratorium on virtually all eviction cases for 90 days after the lifting of the current California State of Emergency (which is of an uncertain and presently indefinite duration).
While all of those interrelated rules and policies create a quagmire for even the most sophisticated housing professionals to navigate, don’t also lose sight of the other more subtle but perhaps more widely-applicable complicating factors affecting rental property.
Many people don’t realize that anti-price-gouging rent increase limitations from the 2017 fires remain in effect through at least December of this year, limiting rent increases on residential rental property in Napa County to a cumulative 10% above the pre-fire (2017) rental rates.
Additionally, The Tenant Protection Act of 2019 became effective on Jan. 1, 2020, mandating statewide rent and eviction controls on certain rental properties, with additional performance obligations for all rental housing providers. This was – and remains – a big deal for rental housing providers and tenants, and all residential housing providers, even those which are “exempt” from the rent and eviction controls including single-family home rentals, must provide special notices to their renters about the new rules.
So while everyone is very concerned (and rightly so) with the short-term COVID complications, renters and property owners shouldn’t forget about these more nuanced legal requirements that could come as a big surprise while the more immediate concerns over pandemic-related rule changes take center stage. Napa County's rental housing regulations may now be almost as complex as San Francisco or Los Angeles.
Alex Myers
Napa
