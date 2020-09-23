Reopen in-person school - with precautions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The benefits of in-person learning are numerous. Students will be in a better learning environment with more resources, help, mental health, and human interaction.

A problem schools will need to overcome will be the adjustment, the restrictions that COVID has put on everything, and the risk of infection. It seems like a good idea, but only if the district is certain rates have dropped. It would not be worth it if everyone's just gonna be infected again.

I hope the district uses a lot of precaution when schools reopen. I feel if there's more than 15 students a classroom that could be a problem. If the district is sure it will be safe, I will be more than happy to return in October. I say, yes, in-person schooling should return.

Jaela LaPolla-James

Napa