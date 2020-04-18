Report the facts without political bias

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I submit to you the enclosed article. The most important part is the journalist's prayer: “Lord, you have called me to serve others by means of information. Grant that I may always work in obedience to the truth, with courage to pay a personal price so that truth will never be betrayed. Help me to join truth to charity, to never injure anyone's dignity, and to promote in all, to the best of my ability, justice and peace.”

My wish would be that your paper follows these precepts and basically reported the facts without political bias, evenly, and without supporting a particular political party 90% of the time. Your political cartoons are skewed 95% negatively to the Republican party, the President and his office. Your bias is responsible for creating and supporting the divisions within this country and making them far worse than they need to be.

I don't know how you can live with yourselves, knowing that you are spreading bias, hate, division and destroying the American sense of fairness and justice, and are no credit to true journalism.

If you think I'm alone in this opinion, you are gravely mistaken. I challenge you to print this opinion with the enclosed article, or just the journalist's prayer -- but I know it won't happen.

Thomas C. Atkinson, Jr.