Bernie Sanders and other Democrats keep saying their mantra that the rich should pay their “fair share.”
According to the IRS statistics, the top 1% income earners pay 39.5% of the taxes. The top 50 pay 97.2% of the taxes, while the bottom 50% pay only 2.8% of the taxes.
About 47% of potential tax payers pay nothing.
At the founding of our country, one of the protests against England was “No taxation without representation.”
Now we have significant representation without taxation.
How can those who make no contribution to our country’s finances make wise voting decisions?
A major divide in our country is between those who work for a living and those who vote for a living.
Kenneth Larsen
Santa Rosa