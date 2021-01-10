Republicans must retake their party

It is time for responsible, real conservative Republicans to take back their party (GOP) from the Party of Trump (POT).

To even think this, much less writing this recommendation comes as a surprise to me, a life-long Democratic progressive. It’s been crystal clear during the last 4-plus years in how mentally ill and dangerous Donald Trump is, not only in attacking our Constitution, traditions, and more, refusing to take action against the COVID-19 crisis, but now has incited a mob of supporters to physically attack the Capitol in an act of insurrection and terrorism.

Bring back debate with respect for each other based on real facts and differences to reach compromises that work to benefit our country. If you refuse to do this, the GOP will dissolve into the dark morass of Trumpism. You will never have a better opportunity to do this than now, at a time when Trump is struggling with his well-deserved, self-inflicted political wounds.

John Pearson

Napa