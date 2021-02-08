Republicans need to take a long, hard look at themselves

The GOP party leadership still has not distanced itself from these extremists. It is being used as a platform of hate, and it’s time that the silent majority of rational, educated Republicans take the party back.

Many within the communities of people of color and the LBGTQ community have witnessed this thuggery in Napa for decades only to be told; “oh, you are exaggerating, that is old Napa from decades ago, every city has issues, that’s not my Napa.”

Well, the dirty little secret is, this is “our Napa” of the past and continues in the present. It has been swept under the carpet for too long.

Now we make the national headlines with Ian Benjamin Rogers arrested for bombs, machine guns and The LA Times reports (Jan. 28); “ A suspected far-right extremist and radicalized supporter of former President Trump facing federal explosives charges may have been targeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the San Francisco Bay Area headquarters of social media giants Twitter and Facebook, according to the FBI.”

This has got to stop; here, now, and today. The centrist of both parties need to purge radicalized individuals from their rolls.