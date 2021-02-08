Republicans need to take a long, hard look at themselves

“That’s another one of those Clinton murders,” (Marjorie Taylor)Greene said, referring to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s death in a 1999 plane crash, suggesting that he had been assassinated because he was a potential rival to Hillary Clinton for a New York Senate seat.
Ms. Greene casually unfurled the cascade of dangerous untrue conspiracy theories in a video that was originally posted to YouTube in 2018. It provides a window into the warped worldview amplified by the freshman Republican congresswoman from Georgia…a conservative provocateur who has proudly brought the hard-right fringe to the Capitol…
The excerpt in The New York Times 1/29/2021, would normally seem foreign to Napa, sadly that is no longer the case.
What is the case, is these fringe conspiracy-minded individuals are now out and proud. One outcome of Doris Gentry‘s poorly executed run for mayor is elements of the fringe backed her — out, loud and exposed themselves.
These individuals moved to the mainstream and hijacked Doris Gentry’s campaign messaging, with her blessing, until caught. She backpedaled and claimed, “not to have them in her Rolodex,” yet she continues down the path with them looking like a fool in their grips, hook, line, and sinker.
Even after a resounding loss, she still propagates their messaging in social media with a recent homophobic post on Facebook. She posted on the now-defunct Parler, without remorse.
A former grand jury member, a restaurant owner and doll maker, a former homeland security employee and members of the right-wing religious community all embraced her campaign, high jacked its messaging; and under its auspice brought the Proud Boys, Walk Away and extremists into the mainstream of Napa.
The Napa County GOP under the leadership of then-Chairman Larry Green invited the public, “See what the GOP is all about,” as reported in the Napa Valley Register on June 13, 2019 and hear Walk Away founder, Brandon Straka, spew propaganda.
Since then Straka was arrested in connection with the Capitol assault. Indeed, this did prove what the, present, Napa GOP, is all about. It continued to support Doris Gentry after the revelations of her resume embellishments and the fact her Chocolate and Wine Charity Fundraiser only netted a profit of less than $200 on $56,000 raised. The GOP leaders doubled down — its leaders via social media posts and comments, attacked people that exposed Doris.
Doris launched her campaign with Ben Bergquam trying to legitimize their movement locally, all the while the press identified him as a Proud Boy. His Napa debut was at the launch fundraiser for Doris Gentry, as seen in multiple videos. This fine “patriot” was, also arrested, for harassment and trespassing on government property in Sacramento per The Hill (Jan. 31, 2019).
The GOP party leadership still has not distanced itself from these extremists. It is being used as a platform of hate, and it’s time that the silent majority of rational, educated Republicans take the party back.
Many within the communities of people of color and the LBGTQ community have witnessed this thuggery in Napa for decades only to be told; “oh, you are exaggerating, that is old Napa from decades ago, every city has issues, that’s not my Napa.”
Well, the dirty little secret is, this is “our Napa” of the past and continues in the present. It has been swept under the carpet for too long.
Now we make the national headlines with Ian Benjamin Rogers arrested for bombs, machine guns and The LA Times reports (Jan. 28); “ A suspected far-right extremist and radicalized supporter of former President Trump facing federal explosives charges may have been targeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the San Francisco Bay Area headquarters of social media giants Twitter and Facebook, according to the FBI.”
This has got to stop; here, now, and today. The centrist of both parties need to purge radicalized individuals from their rolls.
The Republican party needs to take a hard look at itself. It was once a party of law and order, fiscal responsibility, constitutional principles, and patriotism. The party used to support the constitution. It once led, as an example, of constructive compromise, under constitutional and logical science-based debate. Not any longer. It has been hijacked by radicalized, false, and conspiratorial ideology; that is self-serving and does not represent constitutional law nor the views of the silent majority.
Until the Republican party can take a self-inventory, purge itself of this contagion and re-establish itself to its founding principles; it will decay upon itself, as a failed cause.
Today, the leaders of the Republican Party of Napa County need to stand up and retake true Republicanism, or the Central Committee and its leaders should be recalled, as should any Republican elected official that continues down these rabbit holes of conspiratorial fraud they are perpetuating onto this nation.
Chris Edwards
Napa
