Require careful study before approving waste site changes

Open letter to our Napa County Planning Commissioners with special acknowledgment to our District Commissioner Anne Cottrell:
It is anticipated that Upper Valley Disposal Services (UVDS) will file an application to amend their Conditional Use Permit and ask for your approval.
Our concern is that the co-mingled management of both the Clover Flat and Whitehall Lane sites creates vulnerabilities and risks at both sites.
Facing these concerns requires our collective action.
Our neighborhood strongly objects to any consideration of the expansion of use by the company. As part of your evaluation of their application, the commission should require:
a. A thorough Environmental Impact Review as demanded by CEQA, the California Environmental Quality Act. After all, the facilities process waste, in particular commercial food waste. Commercial food waste decomposes at very high temperatures and is the primary concern of this letter, particularly recognizing the increase of industrial hospitality and restaurant activity in the upper Napa Valley, as well as the potential of bringing waste into Napa County from institutions outside the county. I speak of highly flammable waste/compost that sits at UVDS facilities up against very sensitive fire zones;
and
b. A study be performed at UVDS to investigate the presence of forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, at the Whitehall Lane facility. Forever chemicals were found present at the company’s Clover Flat facility in all groundwater and leachate samples taken and this was a study commissioned by the company itself. We believe waste materials are frequently transferred from one UVDS facility to the other, making the presence of PFAS at Whitehall Lane a distinct possibility. These chemicals are leaching into our water table.
Fires at waste facilities are very real. There are two such examples, recent and local, one in Marin/Sonoma and one in Oakland. Our neighborhood is engaged in extensive fire mitigation, costing tens of thousands of dollars. We have had Cal Fire, Napa Fire, and our insurance companies all tour our neighborhood to make prioritized recommendations. We are also members of the Mt. Veeder Fire Council, and some have contributed money to the development of fire strips above the Valley Floor.
I have heard the argument that the company was founded before we were residents on Whitehall Lane and that they are incumbents. This is true, but the conditions have dramatically changed since this sole-sourced, non-competitive contract was first consummated in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Who would have then contemplated the high degree of fire risk we face every year, this extended drought, or the amount of commercial food waste processed at UVDS?
Commissioners, without your help, we cannot mitigate against the biggest fire threat in our midst, UVDS, and the increased fuel load it desires to bring into our community during a very vulnerable time.
Please assist us by demanding many more answers and ultimately deny the expanded Conditional Use Permit UVDS will likely propose.
Sandra Thompson
St. Helena