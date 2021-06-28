Require careful study before approving waste site changes

b. A study be performed at UVDS to investigate the presence of forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, at the Whitehall Lane facility. Forever chemicals were found present at the company’s Clover Flat facility in all groundwater and leachate samples taken and this was a study commissioned by the company itself. We believe waste materials are frequently transferred from one UVDS facility to the other, making the presence of PFAS at Whitehall Lane a distinct possibility. These chemicals are leaching into our water table.

Fires at waste facilities are very real. There are two such examples, recent and local, one in Marin/Sonoma and one in Oakland. Our neighborhood is engaged in extensive fire mitigation, costing tens of thousands of dollars. We have had Cal Fire, Napa Fire, and our insurance companies all tour our neighborhood to make prioritized recommendations. We are also members of the Mt. Veeder Fire Council, and some have contributed money to the development of fire strips above the Valley Floor.