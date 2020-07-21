Require masks everywhere in public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm at a loss as to why the city of Napa does not require face masks to walk public streets downtown.

I have been downtown a couple of times over the last several weeks for outdoor dining and the number of people walking, waiting at the sidewalk for the Walk light, and/or hanging out without a face covering is staggering.

Until everyone feels compelled to comply with masks and social distancing, we will never get on the safe side of this virus.

Businesses have done an excellent job of requiring masks for entry but that doesn't go far enough. People need to wear them at all times in public spaces.

Put up signs all over downtown — "Face covering mandatory except when dining." I'll leave it up to the city to determine the penalty.

Really, is that too difficult?

Pam Hewitt

Napa