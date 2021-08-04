Require tests for all festival attendees

As the unprecedented times of COVVID-19 and how the vaccination will work for prevention/stop of the virus, the city officials of Napa need to step up to the plate, specifically with BottleRock.
As we all know and went through, we saw that last year and this year, every holiday and push for high tourism foot traffic we had a spike of COVID illness in the community. As we are a hospitality-driven city, we have a huge portion of the community working in it and being exposed daily to hundreds of people they/we, as this is my occupation, are interacting with daily/weekly.
We do not want more reaction mandates, as this means people are already being infected, we want/need proactive mandates to keep us all safe and taking precautions. As I do not think vaccinated or unvaccinated has room in this letter as I want to avoid debate.
A case in point is, we have BottleRock weekend where tens of thousands of people from all over will come and concentrate a small city. Probably not the safest idea but I understand that a lot of time and effort was put in and if the show must go on, we may want to think about setting some temporary city mandates to prevent the local community from getting hit with COVID-19, a variant, etc.
As a recent Register article states, all vaccinated must show card, all non-vaccinated must have a negative test.
Now we are all aware that the vaccine does not guarantee immunity and vaccinated can still acquire COVID and be carriers. Would it not make sense for Napa city officials to mandate that all people entering BottleRock must have negative COVID tests, as this would be an extra safety precaution?
Would it also make sense for Napa, for the next month, to consider indoor mask use again to be precautionary, since we have a huge event coming up?
To also suggest if anyone has been exposed or been in large groups to proactively test, even if vaccinated?
All of the above is about being proactive instead of reactive. This town and its citizens can’t afford another closure or more harsh mandates on the hospitality industry, nor do we want people sick or much worse death rates to go up.
Let’s keep safe, let’s get all BottleRock entries to have proof of negative testing, and let’s get back to indoor masks.
Testing is free, and masks are by the plenty these days. Such a simple task for a whole community and the tourists that will be attending BottleRock.
Please Napa City Council, we as concerned citizens are asking a simple task, for you to mandate temporarily indoor mask use as well as BottleRock attendees all to have proof of negative COVID-19 test.
I truly believe that being proactive can avoid much more than the current and past reactive nature to this virus.
We have to bring the community together instead of separate, this is the best way to stay safe and it takes a whole village to accomplish staying healthy with minimal COVID cases.
Alison Barstad
Napa