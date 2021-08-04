Require tests for all festival attendees

As the unprecedented times of COVVID-19 and how the vaccination will work for prevention/stop of the virus, the city officials of Napa need to step up to the plate, specifically with BottleRock.

As we all know and went through, we saw that last year and this year, every holiday and push for high tourism foot traffic we had a spike of COVID illness in the community. As we are a hospitality-driven city, we have a huge portion of the community working in it and being exposed daily to hundreds of people they/we, as this is my occupation, are interacting with daily/weekly.

We do not want more reaction mandates, as this means people are already being infected, we want/need proactive mandates to keep us all safe and taking precautions. As I do not think vaccinated or unvaccinated has room in this letter as I want to avoid debate.

A case in point is, we have BottleRock weekend where tens of thousands of people from all over will come and concentrate a small city. Probably not the safest idea but I understand that a lot of time and effort was put in and if the show must go on, we may want to think about setting some temporary city mandates to prevent the local community from getting hit with COVID-19, a variant, etc.