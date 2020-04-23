Requiring masks stands to reason

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I'm shocked, disappointed and outraged that, although six Bay Area counties have mandated face masks, Napa County refuses to do so. Instead Napa County "strongly recommends" masks.

The reason listed in the paper is that the county has limited law enforcement resources. If the goal is to encourage safe behavior "through collective action and mutual accountability," then vast numbers of officers giving citations should not be needed. This is circular reasoning at its worst.

When you weigh the risks versus the benefits, there's no question that masks should be required. If mandated masks save one resident, then it's worth it.

I've not heard or read of even one medical expert that says we're out of the woods and, in fact, many -- including Dr. Fauci -- say that there will be another surge of this pandemic. Napa County should not be loosening restrictions. Instead, it should mandate masks and other safety measures.

The decision not to mandate masks is unacceptable. Supervisors - do your job.

Lola Ellwein

Napa