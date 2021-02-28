Rescuing the redwoods

Regarding “San Francisco Bay Area redwood forest preserved in $25M deal” (Feb. 20): Redwood forests are a signature feature of Northern California’s landscape, inspiring countless writers and artists through the years. It was John Steinbeck who wrote, “the redwoods, once seen, leave a mark or create a vision that stays with you always.”

My dad, a fifth-generation Minnesotan, decided to move to the Bay Area after catching a glimpse of these majestic trees for the first time. A few years later, he proposed to my mom in a treehouse in Portola Valley, their shared love of redwoods forming the foundation for a beautiful life together in California.

In addition to being awe-inspiring, redwoods capture the most carbon from the atmosphere of any tree, making them the key to combating climate change. Thanks to aggressive logging practices by the timber industry, only about five percent of old-growth redwood forests are still standing today.