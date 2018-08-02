I want to applaud your editorial board for their "Our View" piece of July 22. We have somehow installed a president who has total disregard for the truth, and expects the American public to meekly get in line behind his latest fabrication, distortion, or head-spinning reversal.
Not a day passes without some kind of tweeted lie, which would actually be funny if it weren't so dangerous to our civic life. We must all resist letting "truthist" thinking become the new norm, and we must continue to press for transparency and respect from our leaders - otherwise, we must replace them.
Joe Wilcox
Napa