Resorting to tree leaves: Managing through the coronavirus

“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow; it empties today of its strength”. Yes, I am worried like many should be about this pandemic. We literally have had to put our lives on hold and for some of us that hold is or will be permanent.

It is important to embrace the fear and accept it for what it is, a temporary emotion that keeps us conscientious and connected to what is important to us. I am already longing for the days when my girls can freely run around with their little friends again and continue spreading their joyful innocence to the world.

Life as they know it and we know it is going to change drastically. Is that a bad thing? Yes, for many it will be extremely painful and there will be hardship. There are no magic words or formulas to keep uncertainty at bay - we hope for remedies, vaccines, cures and strategic ways to moderate the global impact on our societies.

We all have a part to play in finding solutions. My plan is to stay connected, informed and accept the responsibility that comes with our global citizenship status.