Resorting to tree leaves: Managing through the coronavirus

How are you? Most importantly, do you have toilet paper?
My anxious brain, which had kept me very motivated and alert, is suddenly shifting into some type of fuzzy. I keep on trying to alleviate my husband’s concern around toilet paper.
I showed him our stash, the baby wipes and all the trees outside full of leaves. Yet, he keeps on putting himself on the “notify me” lists everywhere.
People ask 'Why toilet paper?' We tend to focus on solving things that cause us the least angst when we know we are heading towards more difficult times and so many uncertainties. Knowing that you can at least wipe your tushy is probably comforting under these circumstances.
The French in me is more concerned with finding toothpaste and mouthwash. If, like us, you find yourself fidgeting over less important things these days, know you are not alone. That’s our coping mechanism at play.
What to do now, tomorrow or the next day? Everyone is going to be affected differently by this pandemic. I cannot in good conscience prescribe to you how to feel or how to navigate through this “new normal.”
What I am certain of is that we will have to accept that life as we know it is shifting fast. I have stayed very connected with friends all over the world in the last few weeks:
“I have to touch people for a living, how will I work?”
“I am a nurse and I dread going to work every day and coming back home for fear of infecting my family.”
“This is Day 2 confined with my little kids inside, I am losing my marbles.”
“I can’t let our children near their grandparents.”
“I am foreigner in the U.S. and feel isolated from home.”
“I am a small business owner; my revenue is now zero.”
We will all have different answers to the question “what will I need to get through this?”
Our self-reliance is going to be tested now more than ever before. I literally have images running through my head of my family chasing chickens in our backyard to prepare for dinner.
As a self-proclaimed efficiency expert, I have inventoried and rationed toilet paper, ravaged our pantry and freezer to avoid multiple trips to the store. Thus far, I have been in reactive mode, adjusting to my new roles at home and keeping my little girls safe and engaged.
Something is going to need to change if I want to continue operating in this new mode - self-care, creativity and more importantly letting go of negative thoughts and focus on what feels good right now.
“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow; it empties today of its strength”. Yes, I am worried like many should be about this pandemic. We literally have had to put our lives on hold and for some of us that hold is or will be permanent.
It is important to embrace the fear and accept it for what it is, a temporary emotion that keeps us conscientious and connected to what is important to us. I am already longing for the days when my girls can freely run around with their little friends again and continue spreading their joyful innocence to the world.
Life as they know it and we know it is going to change drastically. Is that a bad thing? Yes, for many it will be extremely painful and there will be hardship. There are no magic words or formulas to keep uncertainty at bay - we hope for remedies, vaccines, cures and strategic ways to moderate the global impact on our societies.
We all have a part to play in finding solutions. My plan is to stay connected, informed and accept the responsibility that comes with our global citizenship status.
In the interim, as I figure out how to navigate through my own new normal, I am relishing this cozy time with my family, especially teaching my daughters about my childhood, when times seemed simpler and less structured. My little girls now make our beds each morning, going as far as fluffing our pillows so that we can all fall asleep soundly each night.
As for my husband, he will continue to be our worrier and protector but am hoping that the Toto toilet that I ordered online for him will make it here so that he does not resort to using tree leaves. It’s all about finding harmony these days.
Cecilia Poggi
Napa
