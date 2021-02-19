Responding on the Legacy Youth Project

Before advising K-12 educators like myself and my team, I think academics like Dr. Soto need to educate themselves about implementation on the ground and the context in which we are expected to deliver on the educational promise to our students.

In her letter to the editor on Feb. 16, Dr. Soto asks “why” several times as she ponders the elimination of the Legacy Youth Project (LYP) in the Napa Valley Unified School District from her university setting in Wyoming. I can provide some answers. In fact, these are answers she already has been provided, but as an academic writing about the theoretical, not as a practitioner responsible for actual implementation with youth, she chooses to ignore them. From my scholar practitioner perspective, I thus have to question the validity of her academic propositions and her credibility overall.

First, LYP was designed with adults teaching in the classroom who are not credentialed teachers. In K-12, adults who teach courses to students must have a California teaching credential. This is a blatant violation of the education code.

This issue was repeatedly discussed and attempted to be solved with LYP staff as I held the system accountable to following basic education code.