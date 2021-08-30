Response to David Garden’s water letter

In response to Mr. Garden’s letter (“St. Helena Water,” Aug. 28), we are in agreement that the city needs to find ways to increase the amount of water that it can collect and store. In my opinion, the two avenues that stand the best chance of success are (1) increasing the capacity of Bell Canyon Reservoir through dredging and (2) making use of treated water from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
As Mr. Garden points out, leaks are a significant issue, but achieving a material reduction in water loss from leaks is not likely. Mr. Garden’s suggestion that the city build more reservoirs is unrealistic. His further suggestion that the city build more water tanks would not accomplish much in new storage. (The capacity of the city’s largest water tank, Tank Two by Lower Reservoir, is only about 4.5 AF.)
In his letter, Mr. Garden provides background information on the city’s water sources. I would offer the following amendments:
1. Mr. Garden states: “Contracts for water from Shasta and Hennessey are useless if there is no water.” But our city has never contracted for water from Shasta or Hennessey. Our only contract for imported water supply has been with the city of Napa. We have no interest or say in Napa’s sources of water. The good news here is that Napa must supply us with 600 AF per water year, about one-third of the total annual demand on our system. This supply is not subject to curtailment.
2. Mr. Garden suggests that fines should be devoted to increasing storage capacity or reducing leaks. The Water Enterprise faces a litany of immediate capital and maintenance needs. The fine monies should be used in accordance with priorities set by the City Council.
3. Mr. Garden states: “One of the most important things is to balance availability of water and the demand from homes and industry.” Mr. Garden signals out new hotels as a special concern. I would not do so. New hotels, like new homes, are required to meet the city’s water neutrality policy that assures that new development does not add to overall water demand. There is one important caveat here: the city must find the water needed to meet state affordable housing goals. This may be a proper taxpayer (General Fund) expense.
4. Mr. Garden suggests raising the height of Bell Canyon Dam to increase water storage. This has been thoroughly studied. Raising the dam is not feasible.
Mr. Garden and I agree we are in a tight water squeeze. Indeed the city characterizes our current situation as “dire.” It is clear from Mr. Garden’s letter, reinforced here, that it is going to take a lot of money to address the host of costly needs facing our Water Enterprise.
Alan Galbraith
St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18