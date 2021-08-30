Response to David Garden’s water letter

In response to Mr. Garden’s letter (“St. Helena Water,” Aug. 28), we are in agreement that the city needs to find ways to increase the amount of water that it can collect and store. In my opinion, the two avenues that stand the best chance of success are (1) increasing the capacity of Bell Canyon Reservoir through dredging and (2) making use of treated water from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

As Mr. Garden points out, leaks are a significant issue, but achieving a material reduction in water loss from leaks is not likely. Mr. Garden’s suggestion that the city build more reservoirs is unrealistic. His further suggestion that the city build more water tanks would not accomplish much in new storage. (The capacity of the city’s largest water tank, Tank Two by Lower Reservoir, is only about 4.5 AF.)

In his letter, Mr. Garden provides background information on the city’s water sources. I would offer the following amendments: