Charlie Watts is the most underrated as well as understated drummer ever. An artist, a creative force, a gentleman, and a stellar, stellar human being, all in a distinctly British way no less.
My love to his wife, friends, fellow bandmates, daughter, family and fans.
I am getting up in age, where all of my heroes (especially artistically and musically) are disappearing at an ever-accelerating rate. It is is sad on so many levels.
This is one of those days in all of our lives when we realize that things will never be the same again.
Rest in peace, Mr. Watts.
