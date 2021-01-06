Restaurants need to adapt to help us support them

I believe I am in good company when I proclaim my excitement that 2020 is behind us and we have a lot to look forward to in 2021.
The hospitality businesses took a very strong hit this past year, especially the restaurants, and their viability continues to suffer as they struggle to maintain continuity of operations. As a resident foodie who dines out often, I am invested in helping promote and support our local restaurants, and applaud their incredible responses to adapt to the changes while still offering some of our favorite dishes as carry-out items that we can still enjoy at home.
While it’s easy to go grab a pizza or a burger to go, one of the challenges we’ve faced is ordering from higher end menus, as the integrity of the dish is sometimes compromised unless it is eaten fresh. Ordering and pick up needs to be strategized around the dinner hour with times calculated to ensure minimal time between the time the order leaves the restaurant and when it arrives on your plate. This dilemma has also posed issues when we have either wanted to order a full dinner (appetizer, entree and dessert) but have opted not to due to concerns about the entree getting cold while we are enjoying the first course, or in some cases opted not to complete orders due to concerns about long wait times for delivery.
Over the holiday, we were shopping for something special to order for New Year's Dinner, and were delighted to discover several holiday menus that were pre-prepped and packaged with accouterments, garnishes, etc. with detailed at-home finishing instructions so we could pick up the meal at any time and reheat and finish the dishes on our own time. It took a lot of the stress out of choreographing what to order and when to pick it up and also opened up opportunities for us to order more courses, knowing we could prep and heat on our own cadence as the meal progressed.
I think if more restaurants offered their menus giving more flexibility and control to the customer to cook or heat at home, they may open up the opportunity to sell more carry-out food, especially higher-end menu items. We’d even go so far as to suggest providing some portions of the meal in its raw state (fish, beef, chicken) with the sauces pre-prepped separately with easy cooking instructions. Another advantage would be the flexibility of a longer window for meal planning and pick up (perhaps a day or two?) before its intended consumption time.
Even when restaurants re-open to operate at full capacity, many diners will still remain wary to eat in an indoor environment — for who knows how long — and I believe if more restaurants could adapt to offer more pre-prep /cook-at-home options among a broader scope of their menu options, it will increase traction on the carry-out side of their business which would survive long beyond the pandemic.
Cheers to 2021 and the ongoing support of our local businesses.
Laura Larson
Napa