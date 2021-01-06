Restaurants need to adapt to help us support them

I believe I am in good company when I proclaim my excitement that 2020 is behind us and we have a lot to look forward to in 2021.

The hospitality businesses took a very strong hit this past year, especially the restaurants, and their viability continues to suffer as they struggle to maintain continuity of operations. As a resident foodie who dines out often, I am invested in helping promote and support our local restaurants, and applaud their incredible responses to adapt to the changes while still offering some of our favorite dishes as carry-out items that we can still enjoy at home.

While it’s easy to go grab a pizza or a burger to go, one of the challenges we’ve faced is ordering from higher end menus, as the integrity of the dish is sometimes compromised unless it is eaten fresh. Ordering and pick up needs to be strategized around the dinner hour with times calculated to ensure minimal time between the time the order leaves the restaurant and when it arrives on your plate. This dilemma has also posed issues when we have either wanted to order a full dinner (appetizer, entree and dessert) but have opted not to due to concerns about the entree getting cold while we are enjoying the first course, or in some cases opted not to complete orders due to concerns about long wait times for delivery.