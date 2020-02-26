Resume sending comfort dogs to the Veterans Home

My step-father had a stroke nine months after entering Yountville Veterans Home.
At one time, folks brought visiting dogs regularly to the hospital unit. This means so much to residents. Art was telling me how much he missed these visits.
I’m reaching out to the Napa County residents to see if anyone could make this happen again. I live in Southern California now so I’m hoping someone up there will pick up the ball and/or share this letter.
Susan Perito
Thousand Palms